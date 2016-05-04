The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Darewin Netflix is running a fun outdoor campaign in Paris.

1. Adblock Plus and The Pirate Bay’s founder have launched a service to let people pay the online publishers they love the most. The Flattr Plus browser extension lets users select how much they want to spend a month and, as users consume content on the web, it automatically distributes that monthly budget to the content creators they engage with.

2. TransferWise has been caught “misleading” customers about how cheap it is compared to banks. TransferWise was reprimanded by the UK advertising regulator for misleading customers on how much they can save on its platform.

3. Yahoo’s HR boss changed his mind about leaving the company after having a dream where he was talking to Marissa Mayer. Instead, Sandy Gould will return in a new role called the head of culture, coaching and communicating, according to a person close to the situation.

4. Here’s how Facebook decides what “trending” news you see. A report from Gizmodo’s Michael Nunez sheds more light on the workflow of the contractors who were on Facebook’s news curation team.

5. Why this up-and-coming athleisure brand is succeeding by being the anti-Nike. Outdoor Voices rejects the notion that has been long been embraced by Nike: that sports and exercise should be competitive and results-oriented.

6. Netflix set up posters that let people face-swap with characters from its biggest shows. The posters feature characters from shows including “House of Cards,” “Orange is the New Black,” and “Daredevil.”

7. McDonald’s is testing a big shake-up to its fries. McDonald’s is testing adding garlic to its fries in four restaurants in San Francisco.

8. The worst Photoshop disasters in retail ads of all time. The website Photoshop Disasters has collected many of the most hilarious Photoshop fails from retail companies.

9. SoundCloud is expanding its paid subscription service internationally. The music streaming has begun selling ads in the UK and Ireland for the first time.

10. Uber hired its first vice president of growth marketing to take on Lyft. Uber hired Kellyn Kenny, who was most recently a top “brand strategist” at Capital One, the credit card and financial services firm, The Information reports.

