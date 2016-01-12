The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Getty Images The Super Bowl is fast-approaching.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. This is is everything we know about the Super Bowl ads so far. Super Bowl 50 is fast-approaching and some brands have already released teasers about the ads they will be airing during the big game.

2. Snapchat users watch 7 billion videos every day, and it’s almost caught Facebook. The five-year-old mobile messaging service service has been valued at $16 billion in the private markets.

3. Yahoo insiders are so fed up with Marissa Mayer that they have apparently come up with a snarky nickname. In fact, employee morale is so low that some people are now calling Mayer “Evita,” in reference to Eva Peron, the former wife of Argentinian dictator Juan Peron, known for her rise to power and her desire for fame.

4. Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes is putting The New Republic up for sale. He invested more than $20 million in the political magazine.

5. The White House just joined Snapchat — here’s its first-ever Story.The White House will be providing updates on an official Snapchat Story, which is accompanied by an American Flag emoji on Snapchat.

6. Apple admits it accidentally gave inaccurate data to publishers about traffic on its Apple News app. Publications such as Business Insider, Vice, and The New York Times all include their content on the Apple News app.

7. Snapchat is looking for measurement partners. The company wants to prove its ads work, Digiday reports.

8. Hyped video platform Vessel is not doing very well.Traffic has dropped since its launch last March, according to Digiday.

9. An actors union has bought adverts alleging ad agency Droga5 underpays actors. However, Droga5 has denied SAG-AFTRA’s allegations of wrongdoing, according to AdAge.

10. Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are engaged. They announced their engagement in a newspaper advert.

