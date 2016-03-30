The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images The Olympics could bring in record-breaking ad revenue.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Instagram will now let you make 60-second videos. Previously, you could only post 15-second videos on the photo-sharing app.

2. NBC said it has already reached $1 billion in ad sales for the Rio Olympics. The broadcaster said the milestone was achieved around four months earlier than for the London 2012 Olympics.

3. You might soon be able to pay for goods in-store using Facebook Messenger. Facebook looks as though it is gearing up to roll out several new features in Messenger including an in-store mobile payment option.

4. These ads were banned in the UK for appearing to “sexualize a child.“ London-based fashion company Nobody’s Child had two ads banned by the UK advertising regulator.

5. The correct way to pronounce 9 French brand names you’ve been saying all wrong. Some of the most frequently mispronounced French brand names accompanied with a Parisian’s pronunciation.

6. An ad agency has appointed the “world’s first artificially intelligent creative director.” AI-CD β will work on real client accounts for McCann Japan.

7. Coke and Pepsi are facing a terrifying reality. The total volume of soda consumed in the US dropped 1.2% last year, compared to a drop of 0.9% in 2014.

8. The Times of London will stop producing breaking news stories. As it is behind a paywall, The Times is slowing its digital news metabolism to spend longer producing in-depth articles for the Web, reports Digiday.

9. Here’s what marketers should know about Snapchat’s update. The update is called Chat 2.0 and gives users a much broader way to communicate with other Snapchat users, AdAge reports.

10. Publicis CEO Maurice Levy has attempted to clarify his comments on diversity in the ad industry. In an internal memo Mr Levy stated that diversity remains a key focus for the company, The Wall Street Journal reported. Levy had previously said that the gender discrimination lawsuit scandal at ad agency JWT was not reflective of the wider industry.

