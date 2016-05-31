The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Sony Trailers for films like ‘Inferno’ contain mini commercials within them.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Newspapers are upping the stakes in the battle against ad blockers. The Newspaper Association of America, which represents newspapers 2,000 newspapers, launched a federal complaint against ad blocking companies on Thursday, The Washington Post reported.

2. RANKED: The 37 hottest pre-IPO ad tech startups of 2016. We compiled a ranking of the most exciting ad tech start-ups right now, taking into account revenues, headcount, venture funding, recent news, whispers, and reputation.

3. Consumers’ mindsets are shifting dramatically — and it’s killing brands like Tiffany. Brands are seeing a big slow down in customers buying their “high-end” products, as a result of an increased focus on good value for money.

4. These companies are fighting for a share of the $500 million business Victoria’s Secret abandoned. Victoria’s Secret announced it would stop producing swimwear in April, after sales had fallen, so we look at the rivals who could eat up the market share, including: Aerie, Swimsuits for All, and Triangl.

5. Movie trailers have a new trick to keep you watching — and the people who make them hate it. Trailers for films like Tom Hanks’ “Inferno” and Ben Affleck’s “The Accountant” contain mini-commercials within them to hook you in.

6. Eric Schmidt says advertising will always dominate Google’s business. Schmidt said that despite Google and Alphabet’s vast range of new projects, none will distract Google from its focus on advertising because the “space is so large,” according to The Drum.

7. The Apple Watch is being shunned by Apple’s most important community. Developers are not very keen to write apps for the Apple Watch anymore, which is making it difficult for Apple to advertise the product to new customers.

8. Former Yahoo COO Dan Rosensweig says media coverage of Marissa Mayer has been “remarkably unfair.” Rosensweig pointed to recent stories about Yahoo’s spending over half a million dollars on Mayer’s security as examples of unfair coverage, saying it “doesn’t really matter” for public investors.

9. Samsung added more advertisements to its Internet-connected TVs. Software updates are giving Samsung’s older TVs more “tile ads,” as a result of a drive by executive vice president Lee Won-jin, according to The Wall Street Journal.

10. Spotify is letting brands sponsor its most popular playlists, Adweek reports. McDonald’s, Kia, and Target are among the first brands buying Sponsored Playlists.

