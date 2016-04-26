The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

command/YouTube MC Hammer is in a new campaign urging fans to ‘stop hammer time.’

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google let the TV show “Silicon Valley” post fake news to search results. “Silicon Valley” published the stories straight to Google’s search results through a tool called Posts.

2. Tech’s biggest companies are reporting earnings this week — here are the big questions they will have to answer. Amazon, Apple, and Facebook are set to report quarterly financial reports this week.

3. MC Hammer starred in a bizarre ad that sees the rapper trying to “stop hammer time.” The “Can’t Touch This” rapper appears inside a toolbox in a new spot for 3M’s Command Strips.

4. Here’s what you should know about ‘Generation K’ — the teens shaped by terrorism, technology, and anxiety. Generation K has a spending power of €150 billion ($169 billion) per year in Europe, The Middle East, and Africa alone, so, insight into their distinguishable qualities is very lucrative.

5. Websites that detect your ad blocker could be breaking EU law. A letter purporting to be from the European Commission suggests that these publishers could be breaking European law.

6. Facebook’s latest attempt to make people share more could be another camera app. The app would counteract Facebook’s decline in “original broadcast sharing” — the number of personal updates and photos people post.

7. This is everything we saw in the final “X-Men: Apocalypse” trailer. In the trailer, we saw each of the characters pushed to their limits and beyond.

8. Twitter video has proved more lucrative than Facebook for some publishers. Despite Twitter’s smaller reach it has an easy solution for them to make money by splitting pre-roll video ad revenue, Digiday reported.

9. “Saturday Night Live” will cut down on ads by 30% next season. It will do this by removing two commercial breaks per episode, giving viewers more content, according to AdAge.

10. The UK ad market is booming but newspapers lost £155 million ($226 million) in print advertising last year. The total UK ad market grew at 7.5% to £20.1 billion ($29.3 billion) last year, the fastest rate of growth seen since the end of the advertising recession in 2010, The Guardian reports.

NOW WATCH: A dermatologist reveals how she takes care of her own skin



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.