The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Yahoo Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo wants bidders to submit offers to buy the company in the next two weeks. The deadline for anyone interested in making an offer to buy Yahoo’s core business is set for April 11.

2. We’re seeing the first signs of a big risk in Google’s Alphabet transformation. The new structure gives more freedom to a hand-picked group of CEOs whose leadership styles are now being put under the microscope.

3. These are the world’s top 10 companies, ranked by reputation. Luxury watch brand Rolex is the most reputable company in the world, according to the Reputation Institute’s annual rankings.

4. Yahoo is scrapping last year’s star-studded advertising event for a more subdued office meeting. On Monday, Yahoo announced that it’s holding its NewFront event in a private setting at its New York office.

5. How Google CEO’s greatest achievement has set the stage for his next biggest challenge. As the “next billion” users connect to the internet, Sundar Pichai wants to make sure that those people get their first taste through Google’s products.

6. Instagram is trying to quell fears about its new feed as influencers freak out. Instagram’s new ranking system means that you will see posts that only the app thinks you’ll be most interested in at the top of your feed.

7. Here’s a reminder of just how huge Google search truly is. We’re far beyond the time when the word “Google” was simply associated with a search engine, but here are some fun facts about it.

8. 19 failed soda brands you’ll never taste again. We run through some of the most memorable failed soda brands that have worked their way into soda lore, refusing to be forgotten.

9. How six colourful characters propelled M&M’s to become America’s favourite candy. Ad agency BBDO’s simple idea of taking the colours of the candies in the bag and developing each into a character to make a comedic ensemble has lasted more than 20 years.

10. Snapchat users now spend 25 to 30 minutes every day on the app, and it’s trying to attract the TV money because of it. Of those using the app every day, 60% are also creating new content, Snapchat is telling advertisers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.