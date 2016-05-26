The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Mastercard/The Drum/YouTube Pizza Hut has hired its first robot waiters.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. This investment bank presentation is a crash course on everything you need to know about digital media in 2016. LUMA Partners allowed us to publish its presentation which covers how public adtech and martech companies are performing, mergers-and-acquisitions activity, venture-capital funding, as well as the most significant industry trends.

2. AT&T reportedly wants to buy Yahoo’s internet business. AT&T has made a bid for Yahoo’s core internet business, Bloomberg reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

3. However, here’s a stark reminder that investors don’t really care about Yahoo’s core internet business. Yahoo investors ascribe most of its value to its ownership stakes of Alibaba and and Yahoo Japan, which was demonstrated again by Yahoo’s stock value decrease on Wednesday afternoon, when Alibaba disclosed it was being investigated by the SEC.

4. Three, the mobile carrier with 9 million customers in the UK, will block all mobile ads for one day in June. The trial is a result of Three’s deal with Israeli ad blocking company Shine, which installs its tech to block ads at a network level.

5. Twitter has disbanded the team that created the “Buy” button. The “Buy” button will still continue to exist on Twitter, but it will not get any new features, hinting that the social media company is moving away from trying to drive commerce on its site.

6. Apple has a huge decision to make about naming the iPhone. Rumours circulating from Apple hint that the company could be about to make big changes for the next iPhone, meaning that the tick tock iPhone naming cycle (think iPhone 4, then 4s. iPhone 5, then 5s. iPhone 6, then 6s) may be broken.

7. The new head of Vice News laid off 20 staffers in a global restructuring. A source familiar with the plans told Business Insider that Vice has laid off 15 US staffers, 3 UK Vice News writers, and two foreign correspondents as a result of Josh Tyrangiel’s promotion to oversee the company’s entire news division on both TV and web.

8. Tiffany is making one mistake that’s killing business. According to analysts, Tiffany’s 7% drop in sales during the first quarter of 2016, is down to selling the same old products to consumers who demand constant fresh offerings.

9. The Snapchat score is a perfect example of what an ex-Googler calls unethical app design. Google design ethicist Tristan Harris posted an essay on app designs which play on your psychological vulnerabilities earlier this week — the Snapchat score, which gives social rewards for mass engagement, is the epitome of this.

10. Pizza Hut has employed a robot waiter. MasterCard has announced that it is powering the first commercial application of SoftBank’s humanoid robot Pepper, creating a service in Pizza Hut restaurants in Asia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.