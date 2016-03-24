The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vogue Kanye West says his pop-up store made $1 million in two days.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Wall Street is surprisingly bullish on Yahoo’s stock, despite all the drama around the company. Only one out of the 23 analysts who have rated Yahoo in the last three months have a “sell” rating.

2. Victoria’s Secret is recruiting a number of Instagram stars to win over young consumers. This year, the company expanded its What Is Sexy contest to a wide variety of social media stars.

3. Yahoo is the only search company expected to shrink in display and search revenue. A report says Yahoo’s net digital advertising revenues, which includes both search and display ad revenues, will drop 13.9% this year.

4. A complaint about the lesbian kiss in this Kellogg’s ad was dismissed by the Australian advertising watchdog. The anonymous complainant said that she objected to the Kelloggs ad’s “lesbian message [being] shoved in our faces all the time.”

5. The CEO and COO of Elite Daily, the millennial news site acquired by The Daily Mail last year, are leaving the company. David Arabov, CEO and editorial director, and Jonathon Francis, chief operating officer, announced the news to staff on Wednesday morning.

6. Kanye West claims he just made $1 million in two days from his pop-up store. The Pablo pop-up shop was opened from March 18-20 in New York City’s SoHo neighbourhood.

7. Sir Martin Sorrell has acknowledged sexism is a problem in the ad industry. At the 4A’s annual “Transformation” conference, Sorrell admitted “there is a problem” with diversity in the industry, The Wall Street Journal reported.

8. Some of the biggest news sites in the US are going to start letting readers pay-per-article. In total, 20 publishers, most of which already operate some form of paywall, have signed up as US launch partners with Blendle, the Dutch app that allows people to make micro-payments for individual articles.

9. Facebook has launched Delivery Insights to help advertisers make better ads. The new tool in Ads Manager spotlights underperforming ads and offers suggestions for improvement, Marketing Land reported.

10. The Washington Post is making vertical video ads for clients. The Post hopes to help its advertisers create the new style of ad, made popular by Snapchat, Digiday reported.

