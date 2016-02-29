The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Sean Rayford/Getty Images Bernie Sanders is now taking advantage of a ‘sponsored story’ ad.

1. Here’s how an “oddball” team created one of Facebook’s biggest potential threats to Google. Business Insider talked to several members of the early Facebook Audience Network team, as well as advertising exec Brian Boland, to find out how the network got to where it is now, and its ambitions for the future.

2. Amazon released its first original show that’s free for anyone to watch — with ads. The show is called “The Fashion Fund,” and follows fashion designers as they compete for a $400,000 prize.

3. Snapchat used the Oscars to launch its web player. Now there is an easy way to share (some) Snapchat content on desktop.

4. Sheryl Sandberg said this is one of the most powerful ads she has ever seen. The video is part of Ariel India’s #ShareTheLoad campaign.

5. Caitlyn Jenner has started a brand-new partnership with MAC cosmetics. She’ll make a lipstick for the company called Finally Free.

6. The publishers that helped pioneer Snapchat Discover could lose some autonomy over the ads. Snapchat wants to aggregate audiences, serving ads based on targeting data like age, gender, location and device type, reports Digiday.

7. Vice Media will launch its own cable TV channel today. The network, Viceland, has drawn a roster of major advertisers with its promise of a young audience, reports the Wall Street Journal.

8. The Bernie Sanders campaign bought a “Sponsored Story” ad on Politico. The 1,200-word post was titled titled “We must end for-profit prisons,” reported AdAge.

9. Trinity Mirror hopes its new newspaper New Day will be profitable this year if it attracts readers. Two million copies of the paper hit the streets in the UK for free today, reports the Guardian.

10. Verizon is Yahoo’s most likely buyer, reports Fortune. Yahoo’s core internet assets could be worth anywhere from $3.5 billion to $6.5 billion, according to Fortune’s sources.

