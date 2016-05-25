The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Cherchez La Femme/Facebook Facebook banned this photo from being used as a promoted post. Later Facebook apologised and changed its decision.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. New ads in Google Maps will try to get you to stop for gas or eat at McDonald’s. Promoted Pins on Maps will become much more prominent, adding new features for advertisers such as letting them list special offers or a local product inventory search bar.

2. Twitter plans to exclude photos and videos from 140-character limit. The social media platform said on Tuesday that the changes will be made in “the coming months.”

3. Snapchat could now be worth $20 billion. VC data provider VCexperts has pegged Snapchat’s share price at $30.72 per share, and says that a new funding round could propel Snapchat to a valuation “as high as $22.7 billion.”

4. This startup is connecting brands with superfans who are hiding away in isolated corners of the internet. Victorious helps creators, from YouTube bloggers to brands like Twentieth Century Fox’s X-Men, create apps designed to bring together superfans.

5. Reports claim billionaire investor Peter Thiel is secretly funding Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker. Forbes and The New York Times claim Thiel helped fund the expenses of Hogan’s legal team.

6. A Budweiser ad starring UFC star Conor McGregor has been banned because he is “a hero of the young” and shouldn’t be promoting alcohol. The ad, called “Dream Big,” was banned by the Irish ad regulator.

7. Facebook apologised after banning what its ad team originally dubbed an “undesirable” ad featuring plus-size model Tess Holliday in a bikini. The Australian feminist group Cherchez la Femme had attempted to put money behind the photo to promote an event called “Feminism and Fat.”

8. Only 10% of Netflix subscribers think its content is getting worse, even as its catalogue shrinks. Netflix has increasingly pivoted towards its own original content: It will release 600 hours of original content this year, including 31 original shows, roughly double its 2015 output.

9. The logos of these 19 huge companies have changed beyond recognition since they launched. We compiled a list comparing the first logos of 19 of the biggest brands in the world with their most recent logos, with help from Stocklogos.com.

10. Snapchat has rolled out Nielsen ratings for UK marketers. The mDAR (mobile digital ad ratings) allow marketers to measure their Snapchat video ads in a similar way to TV, The Drum reports.

