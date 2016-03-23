The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Burger King This Burger King ad is being shared by people on Twitter to show solidarity with Brussels terror attack victims.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. How Facebook won a bidding war with two other companies for a hot new app that could help it beat Snapchat. The small team behind MSQRD had two other concrete offers from “tier-one” companies.

2. The best ad Apple produced from each year since its watershed 1984 Super Bowl hit. From the celebrity-packed “Here’s to the Crazy Ones,” to the beginning of Apple’s memorable demonstration-style ads, here are its best commercial hits.

3. Mysterious billboards started springing up all over the US and only big Snapchat fans will know the company behind them. The hyper-local ads represent the individual geofilters for different locations found within the photo-sharing app.

4. Snapchat just hired two new senior measurement executives. Ali Rana has been named as Snapchat’s new head of audience and brand solutions and Gunnard Johnson is Snapchat’s new head of quantitative ads research, The Wall Street Journal reported.

5. People are rallying around a Burger King ad after the Brussels terrorist attack. The ad, which dates to 2008, shows a fry made to look like a raised middle finger.

6. A report says Netflix is complementing, not killing, TV. The UK’s Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board released a new study on UK viewing habits on Monday.

7. Facebook is trying to explain how its new “ethnic affinity” ads aren’t really racial profiling. Universal Studios was able to show completely different trailers for “Straight Outta Compton” to different racial groups on Facebook.

8. These photos show that Victoria’s Secret might be listening to its customers’ biggest complaint. A recent collection of photos from Victoria’s Secret looks slightly less airbrushed than other photos the company has posted recently.

9. Children in the UK spend less time outside than US prisoners. A new Persil ad hopes to encourage more children to play outside by drawing attention to the surprising fact, as part of its “Dirt is Good” campaign.

10. Here’s why the smaller iPhone SE may be better for mobile advertising. If Apple is able to succeed in broadening smartphone adoption in emerging markets, it is ultimately good news for brands and advertisers, Campaign reports.

