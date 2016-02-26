The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Business Insider/Lara O’Reilly There was some cool virtual reality advertising on display at MWC.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer met with investors to save her job while laying off over 400 people. According to The New York Post, Mayer recently visited New York City to meet with big Yahoo shareholders.

2. Get ready for even more ads on Instagram. The social media company, which has more than 400 million users, has announced that it now has 200,000 active advertisers.

3. The coolest tech on display at Mobile World Congress in photos. The huge trade event played host to 2,000 exhibitors.

4. The ads on Facebook are about to take over your phone screen. Facebook is officially launching the fast-loading, immersive mobile ad experience called Canvas.

5. Lands’ End completely changed its marketing strategy after Catholic schools threatened to boycott the business. An interview with feminist icon Gloria Steinem was removed from its website.

6. LinkedIn is planning to bounce back from its stock crash by airing its first ever ad during the Oscars. LinkedIn will air its first ever TV advert to nearly 40 million people during the Oscars show on Sunday.

7. Snapchat is starting to measure its ads like a TV network. Snapchat announced on Thursday that Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings will start measuring its ads on the network using GRPs [Gross Rating Points.]

8. Trinity Mirror has launched a £5 million ($7 million) ad campaign for its new newspaper New Day. It includes a 30-second TV ad that will air in prime-time slots this weekend, The Guardian reports.

9. Havas claims another record year as revenue climbs 17%. The UK business recorded revenue of €286 million ($315 million,) reports Campaign.

10. AOL wants TechCrunch and Engadget to reach beyond tech readers. The move to widen the two publications’ mandates comes as a result of a plan to monetise them further through native advertising.

NOW WATCH: Here are the 4 best ads of Super Bowl 50



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.