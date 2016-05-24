The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

20th Century Fox Twentieth Century Fox invested in nine sponsored Snapchat lenses to promote the new X-Men movie.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. An explosive report on kickbacks in the ad industry is coming out next month and there are even suggestions it could eventually lead to “jail time.” The Association of National Advertisers report will reveal whether US advertising agencies accept rebates from media companies, and whether those agencies are transparent about disclosing them and passing them back to their clients.

2. Facebook is changing its internal Trending Topics guidelines after report alleges political bias. It will no longer rely on a list of external websites to decide how important a topic surfaced by its algorithm is, for example.

3. Marissa Mayer took home only $14 million last year because Yahoo “fell short” of goals. We broke down the difference in Mayer’s target pay versus her actual pay, according to Yahoo’s annual proxy report.

4. Snapchat let X-Men fans transform into their favourite characters. Twentieth Century Fox bought nine Sponsored Snapchat Lenses to promote the forthcoming “X-Men: Apocalypse” movie.

5. Netflix’s huge exclusive deal for new Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar movies will begin to take effect in September. Netflix will become the pay-TV home of all Disney movies released in theatres since the start of 2016.

6. The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is launching a “Certified Against Fraud” initiative. More than 30 ad tech firms have signed up to participate, MediaPost reports.

7. Abercrombie & Fitch is facing a terrifying reality about its most loyal customers. The euro’s value against the dollar has declined steadily in recent years, which means that European tourists aren’t shopping as much, according to Eric Beder, an analyst at Wunderlich Securities.

8. How Hulu could win in live TV, according to former Hulu execs. Earlier this month, Hulu’s CEO confirmed the company was developing a cable-like online TV package to expand its footprint to areas like sports, news, and live events.

9. Comcast is being sued by Viamedia for the monopolization of the “spot” cable ad sales market. Viamedia alleges that the cable giant violated antitrust law through its business practices in the $5 billion local cable advertising-sales market, according to The Wall Street Journal.

10. Tinder is suing the ‘Tinder for threesomes’ app. Tinder alleges 3nder’s name infringes on its trademark.

