The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider Apple announced it will be selling a new, smaller iPhone.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Adobe has figured out a clever way to track people as they switch between devices. Adobe announced is launching a “cross-device co-op,” positioned as an alternative to Google and Facebook’s measurement offerings.

2. Moat, the New York-based digital measurement firm that helps companies like Facebook and Twitter track the viewability of their videos, has raised $50 million in new funding, The Wall Street Journal reported. It brings the company’s total equity funding to $65.7 million, according to Crunchbase.

3. Here’s everything Apple announced on Monday. Apple introduced an iPhone with a smaller screen on Monday called the iPhone SE.

4. Tunepics, the UK music and photo-sharing startup that promised to “define a generation,” has shut down. The app, founded by the former CMO of Topshop, had 5 million users as of October 2015, which included various celebrities.

5. How to make the most memorable TV ad, according to neuroscience. Neuro-Insight has released a study outlining the six key links between TV advertising and long-term memory encoding.

6. McDonald’s is trying to recruit more Japanese staff with a bizarre anime ad. McDonald’s wants to hire more millennials as part-time staff in Japan, so it created an anime mini-series.

7. Inside Twitter’s 10th birthday party. The company celebrated on Monday.

8. Adam Sandler’s next Netflix comedy movie has a wild and NSFW teaser. After 2015’s “The Ridiculous 6,” Adam Sandler returns to Netflix with “The Do-Over.”

9. The “Veep” season 5 trailer is here, and there’s more disaster in the White House than ever. The fifth season of the Emmy-winning comedy on HBO starts April 24.

10. French news sites are blocking the ad blockers.Websites including Le Monde, L’Equipe, and Le Parisien joined the initiative asking readers not to starve them of the revenue needed to fund journalism.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.