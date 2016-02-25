The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook could start monetizing Messenger as early as April. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been increasingly open with investors about the company’s plan to eventually monetise Messenger.

2. Instagram gave us a hint about how big its ad business has grown. It now has 200,000 advertisers, 75% of them from outside the US.

3. Google’s ambitious project to speed up the entire mobile web launched on Tuesday. AMP is an open source code framework, a bit like a new HTML, that will make pages and ads load faster.

4. Artificially intelligent billboards might lead to the end of copywriters, according to the new COO of M&C Saatchi. Camilla Kemp told Business Insider about how advancing technology will affect the advertising business.

5. Here’s how to get to the top of the advertising industry, according to the new boss of Google, HSBC and IKEA’s marketing agency. Camilla Kemp also provided us with four simple tips that helped her rise quickly.

6. Rocket Fuel is losing market share, now it has hired a new CFO. The digital advertiser reported an 18% year-over-year decline, reports AdExchanger.

7. This Stanford physicist quit academia to help companies like Pepsi sell more soda. His Yale PhD thesis advisor told him: “Half of physics is marketing.”

8. Netflix is testing autoplay video trailers to stop you endlessly searching around for something to watch. The streaming company knows it has just 90 seconds to convince users to watch something on the app before they give up and log off.

9. The NUJ has attacked the Independent’s “shambolic” approach to offering staff new roles. The print editions of the Independent will stop after March 26 and more than 100 journalists will lose their jobs, reports the Guardian.

10. JCPenney just made its most desperate move in history to win back customers. A new marketing scheme called “Get Your Penney’s worth” promotes heavy discounts, going as low as one literal penny.

