The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Wikimedia commons Crystal Pepsi is making a come back.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Time Inc. CEO Joe Ripp told Business Insider he had not seen the Myspace website until after it was acquired. Ripp explained that Time bought Myspace because it has permissions to reach 1.2 billion people, though he admitted that there is a gap for music content online.

2. We worked out how you can see everything Google knows about you. The search ad business collects tons of data about you, including your search history, location, and voice searches to help improve Google’s services and provide relevant ads.

3. Facebook has changed the way it decides what it shows you in the newsfeed. Facebook announced it has changed its algorithm to prioritise statuses from family and friends, rather than news and other media organisations.

4. GroupM is suing Ebiquity’s FirmDecisions, alleging the auditing firm breached the confidentiality agreement signed between the pair. GroupM is the media-buying wing of WPP and is responsible for around 30% of media buying worldwide.

5. Facebook is terrifying for traditional media companies because it has completely redefined the way we view “news.” As a business, it looks exactly like a mass-media company, but the news it prioritises is that which would have been talked about before newspapers, radio, and TV existed.

6. Pepsi is bringing back Crystal Pepsi — a popular drink it first launched in the 90s. The clear-coloured soft drink tasted just like normal Pepsi, though it was considered to be healthier, largely because of its transparent colouring.

7. Starbucks is the most popular food brand among millennials. Ad agency Moosylvania conducted a survey of more than 3,500 millennials on their favourite food brands — we made a list of the top 17.

8. Move Loot, the startup that wanted to overtake Craigslist for selling furniture, has announced that it is shutting down. In an email to its customers the company thanked them for their support over the past three years.

9. Amazon just announced it is bringing back “Prime Day,” which will offer its members more than 100,000 exclusive deals. The day will start at midnight (PST) on July 12 and offer new deals every five minutes for 24 hours.

10. Viacom appointed Sean Moran head of marketing and partner solutions. Moran has had more than 21 years experience at the company, where he was most recently exec VP-national brand sales — he replaces Jeff Lucas, according to Ad Age.

