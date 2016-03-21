The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Kendrick Lamar has partnered with Reebok since 2014.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. A lingerie company CEO has demanded that Calvin Klein rips down its “sexist” Fetty Wap and Klara Kristin billboard in New York City. Heidi Zak, the CEO and cofounder of lingerie brand ThirdLove, has sent an open letter to Calvin Klein’s CEO and created a video showing people’s offended reactions to the billboard.

2. RTL, the German TV and radio broadcasting company, has acquired video ad tech specialist SmartClip for around €47 million ($52.8 million,) Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported. RTL hopes the acquisition will strengthen its video advertising sales house.

3. The CEO of $300 million media startup Refinery29 reveals what it was like in the early days. The site was launched in 2005 by Philippe von Borries and Justin Stefano.

4. Reebok is depending on a famous rapper to save the business. Reebok has partnered Kendrick Lamar since late 2014, and most recently, he’s been promoting Reebok’s classic leather gum shoes.

5. Data shows Hillary Clinton should get personal in her campaign ads to beat Trump. Anti-Trump ads with stories told by real citizens had the most impact among the most crucial voting group: independents.

6. Yahoo may let Facebook sell ads on Tumblr to get the business back on track. The website is currently only able to sell ads on 10% to 15% of its available inventory of web pages, according to a new report in The Information.

7. The clock is ticking for investors who want Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer fired. The deadline to nominate new Yahoo board members is under a week away, but it’s unclear where talks stand between Yahoo and activist investor Starboard Value.

8. Beyoncé chose a model with muscular dystrophy to front her fashion line. Jillian Mercado is the new face of Beyoncé’s online store and models the superstar’s new collection of T-shirts, hats, and sweaters.

9. A pro-Hillary Clinton ad bit back at Donald Trump’s video that showed her barking. Hillary Clinton’s super PAC edited a Donald Trump campaign ad, to replace footage mocking Clinton’s ability to stand up to foreign threats.

10. Google launched a new beta feature in its content recommendation tool, Matching. The feature allows AdSense publishers to show ads within their Matched content units.

