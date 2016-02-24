The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Time is considering buying Yahoo’s core business. The company has been reaching out to bankers on pursuing a deal with Yahoo.

2. Publicis Worldwide will handle the advertising for “Dish” brands. The account spans 32 countries across six regions, reports The Drum.

3. Under Armour explains why it’s moving more of its ad budget away from TV. Under Armour’s latest big brand campaign launches Tuesday, marking a shift of more ad dollars to digital.

4. Under Armour says when its star brand ambassadors play well, its sales go up — now it’s going big on soccer. Under Armour has an entire team of sports marketing experts whose job it is to evaluate and recommend athletes.

5. It looks like the Apple Watch had a horrible holiday season. Apple shipped 4.1 million Apple Watches in the fourth quarter of 2015.

6. Facebook and Google are the reason UK TV ad spending just flew past a record $7 billion. It’s a rise of 7.4% compared to the year before, the largest percentage rise since the recession.

7. Here’s how 3 guys turned renting an air mattress in their apartment into a $25 billion company. Long before Airbnb persuaded strangers to sleep in one another’s homes, it was just an idea to make extra bucks and make rent.

8. Lululemon has a store for tween girls that is taking over retail. Ivivva, which was founded in 2009, takes Lululemon’s yogic platitudes and apparel, shrinks them, and adds a dose of glitter.

9. We visited one of Starbucks premium stores where the cheapest coffee is $4. The Manhattan location is one of 500 set to open soon.

10. Condé Nast is launching GQ Video in the UK, and it plans to open its CMS to advertisers. The video channel for the men’s fashion magazine is part of a broader mobile-centric redesign, reports Digiday.

