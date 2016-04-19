The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook’s scary new world for media companies is about one fundamental change. Much digital ink has been spilled over what happens to content in a future where Facebook entirely control distribution instead of the content creators themselves.

2. Publicis Groupe, the French advertising agency holding company, reported an 8.9% lift year-on-year in revenue to $2.59 billion in the first quarter of 2016. However, Publicis CEO Maurice Levy warned the next two quarters would be “difficult,” due to the client accounts it lost last year.

3. One of Facebook’s longest-serving execs is leaving to become a startup investor. Mike Vernal, the executive heading up Facebook’s search, local, and developer products, is leaving the company to join venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital.

4. An ad campaign used mock college acceptance letters to tell a disturbing story about sexual assault. The ad also takes a swing at colleges and universities for not doing enough to help victims.

5. Yahoo could get bought by the Yellow Pages. YP Holdings, the company that owns the digital assets of the Yellow Pages, could make a bid for Yahoo’s core business.

6. A Microsoft exec thinks banner ads won’t exist on mobile in 3 years. Banner advertising on mobile is not going to last into the next decade, according to Tejal Patel, director of consumer engagement at Microsoft.

7. Three key tips for pitching ad ideas according to the BAFTA-winning screenwriter behind “The Iron Lady.” Abi Morgan gave several pieces of advice for story-telling which she said can apply to pitching in the ad business, as well as in creative writing.

8. Why Netflix shouldn’t be worried about Amazon’s standalone video service. On Sunday, Amazon began to offer Prime Video as a standalone streaming service for the first time, bringing it closer in concept to the likes of Netflix and Hulu.

9. A former hostage negotiator explains the 4 words you need to use to negotiate with someone in business. Mullender gave a crash course in “life-or-death listening” at Advertising Week Europe in London on Monday.

10. This is how a Daily Mail owned Yahoo is a possibility. DMGT would need help from private equity firms to lend it some firepower, but it is possible, reports Digiday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.