The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. How “deceptive” sponsored news articles could be tricking readers — even with a disclosure message. A study found that 60% of readers do not notice the sponsor disclosure label placed at the top of paid-for articles.

2. The ad agency CEO accused of “constant racist and sexist slurs” against his staff in a lawsuit has resigned. Gustavo Martinez, CEO and chairman of ad agency J. Walter Thompson, will be replaced by the agency’s chief client team officer Tamara Ingram.

3. What 10 famous logos would look like if they were affected by the products they sell. Marco Schembri, a 26-year-old Italian industrial-product designer based in Malta, released the graphic project in January.

4. The Kremlin is furious about Donald Trump’s latest campaign ad. Russia criticised Donald Trump’s latest presidential election video, which it says is “demonizing.”

5. The Guardian Media Group, publisher of The Guardian newspaper, announced it is cutting 18% of its UK workforce — 310 jobs in total. The cost-cutting plans are in a bid to break-even within three years.

6. Audi says that intelligence is the new rock and roll. The company has a new ad out that celebrates the nerd in all of us in its latest attempt to sell the 2017 A4.

7. Nikon accidentally used a photo of a Fujifilm camera in an ad about its “heritage.” Nikon has apologised for an “oversight,” after using a stock image of the rival camera manufacturer.

8. Apple’s new iPhone 6s ad stars the Cookie Monster. The latest model of the iPhone is the first which continuously listens out for users’ “Hey Siri” voice command without having to be plugged into a charger.

9. A breakdown of everything in the new “X-Men: Apocalypse” trailer. The trailer showed off tons of new footage in the battle to save the world from the Horsemen.

10. Ad company Exterion Media just won the £1.1 billion (nearly $1.6 billion) Transport for London contract. The partnership was described by TfL as the largest outdoor advertising contract in the world, City AM reports.

