The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. Amazon has quietly launched seven fashion brands while ramping up hiring for its own clothing line. The brands include Franklin & Freeman, Franklin Tailored, James & Erin, Lark & Ro, North Eleven, Scout + Ro, and Society New York.

2. These are officially the 10 most complained about ads in the UK. The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) just released 2015’s 10 most-complained about ads.

3. Twitter tapped an Apple veteran to become its new PR boss.Natalie Kerris, a longtime communications staffer at Apple, is Twitter’s new VP of Communications.

4. This startup founder quit Google and now wants you to use her gaming app instead of Facebook. Prague-based Bozena Rezab, who previously headed up monetisation at YouTube in 14 European markets, left Google to set up Gamee.

5. Here’s what Trinity Mirror’s brand new newspaper The New Day will look like. The New Day is calling itself the first new standalone national newspaper to launch in the UK in the last 30 years.

6. Ex-ESPN superstar Bill Simmons is partnering with publishing platform Medium for his new site. Simmons is starting a new website called The Ringer.

7. This is how a 59-year-old Canadian sportswear manufacturer convinced regular people to wear $800 arctic parkas. Canada Goose jackets are the unofficial parka for film crews working in colder environments.

8. Costco is beating Walmart and Amazon with the “best business model” in retail. Costco has become the go-to destination for a wide variety of products that consumers prefer to buy in-person, as opposed to online.

9. These are the 25 food brands Americans trust the most. BrandSpark International helped us compile a list of the most trusted food and beverage brands of 2016.

10. Here’s Buzzfeed’s plan for global advertising domination. BuzzFeed is expanding across the globe — and tackling one of advertising’s greatest challenges, reports Fast Company.

