The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Stephanie McMahon attends the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on April 1, 2014 in New York City.

1. We interviewed WWE’s chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon. McMahon told Business Insider that charisma is the most important quality for an aspiring superstar wrestler in the international franchise.

2. In Bud Light’s latest ad, Seth Rogen and Amy Schumer discuss the gender pay gap. The latest in the “Bud Light Party” series ends with Schumer saying: “Bud Light costs the same no matter if you’re a dude or a lady.”

3. Tesla gave its cars a striking paint job to celebrate Pride. The company sent two Model Xs with custom rainbow paint jobs: one to Chicago and one to San Francisco.

4. Chipotle is giving away yet more free burritos in its latest rewards program, which is tied to the number of times customers visit the restaurant chain. Each month, customers can qualify for different status levels that come with different rewards.

5. Netflix thinks there is not enough TV that both kids and adults can enjoy together. Research by the company showed that 40% of viewers wanted more shows for the whole family, so it is producing new programs to fill this gap — including a new series starring Cameron Dallas.

6.Google could face new charges from the EU. The Financial Times reports that the search engine may be hit with another official complaint, this time over businesses like AdWords.

7. Retail stores including Macy’s, Gap, Nordstrom, and J. Crew are all battling plummeting sales. The increasing popularity of online shopping is making it increasingly hard to get people to visit physical stores.

8. Nike is facing three big business challenges. The apparel industry is struggling; the women’s athleisure market is increasingly crowded; and basketball related products could be going out of fashion.

9. We went on a tour around Google’s “The Garage” lab, where employees are allowed to experiment with building anything they want. In the lab, the search ad business holds a wide range of technology: from 3D printers, to soldering equipment, and sewing machines.

10. Coors Banquet — a light rival to Bud Light — is being backed up by a huge marketing investment. MillerCoors chief marketing officer said that it will spend 5% more on marketing the product in 2016 than in 2015, according to AdAge.

