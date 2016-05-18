The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Getty Images Chelsea just signed a lucrative sponsorship deal with Nike.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The main reason why people are not already using ad blockers should worry publishers. The principal reason why most people haven’t yet switched on an ad blocker is simply because they are not aware they could block ads, according to research from Optimal.com and Wells Fargo Securities.

2. Chelsea and Nike have signed the second biggest kit deal in the Premier League. The $60 million ($87 million) a year deal is set to be the second biggest kit deal in the Premiership, after Adidas’ deal with Manchester United, worth £75 million ($108 million) a season.

3. An ad agency created a dinner plate that cuts 30 calories from each meal. The “AbsorbPlate” plate, from BBDO Bangkok, was inspired by the surface of a sponge and contains hundreds of tiny holes to allow oil to slip away from a meal.

4. Here’s everything to get excited about for Google’s biggest event of the year. On Wednesday, the company kicks off its annual, three-day long I/O developers’ conference at a big stadium near its headquarters in Mountain View, California.

5. Netflix is experimenting with a new way to make money from broadcast TV. Netflix is experimenting with allowing re-runs of its original shows to air on broadcast TV in the US.

6. Thousands of people got freaked out about the BBC’s plan to shut down its recipes website. Tens of thousands of people signed a petition calling on the BBC not to close the popular recipe portal.

7. A mummy blogger confessed that most of her stuff is “fake nonsense” and the mummy blogging industry is “b——t.” In a splenetic rant on her new blog, Josi Denise said much of the content posted to her mummy blog — and countless others like it online — was garbage.

8. Prime Minister David Cameron is popping up on Tinder to persuade young people to vote. The Prime Minister plans to place ads on the dating app as part of a marketing campaign to persuade more young people to register to vote in the upcoming EU referendum.

9. The former president of ad agency RAPP US has filed a lawsuit accusing CEO Alexei Orlov of discrimination and wrongful termination. Orlov allegedly referred to multiple women as “fat cows,” according the suit, which was first reported by Adweek.

10. TV networks are insulting “subprime” streaming competitors in the war over advertisers. An early trend of the annual network TV upfront presentations to advertisers, currently taking place in New York City, is a series of jabs at digital companies.

NOW WATCH: This guy makes flip books using nothing but a hole puncher



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.