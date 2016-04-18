The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

TechCrunch / Flickr Shane Smith is one of various online media CEOs moving into TV.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Elisabeth Murdoch’s new company is creating a made-for-Snapchat millennial media brand. “Brother” is due to launch in the coming weeks and will appear on Snapchat’s Discover section.

2. “TV is the new online”: Why a bunch of online media empires suddenly want to get on the box. Buzzfeed, Vice, and Mashable are among the originally online brands looking to move into TV.

3. Yahoo’s bidding price could get a big boost because of a business it has nothing to do with. Yahoo signed a royalty agreement to collect 3% of Yahoo Japan’s gross profit every year in perpetuity.

4. 18 awful vintage ads from the 20th century that show how far we have progressed. We look at some of the most racist and sexist ads from the last century.

5. Beyoncé teased a mysterious new TV project called “Lemonade.” Beyoncé posted a short video on Instagram with the title “Lemonade” which it billed as a “world premiere event” to air on the cable network HBO on April 23.

6. The brand accused of lifting content from Reddit to make an ad has a confession to make. Unilever has responded after Reddit users accused deodorant brand AXE of “stealing” their content to use in an ad.

7. Oracle bought Crosswise for $50 million. The company solves a hard problem for advertisers and marketeers: how to match all the different devices you use as you surf the web.

8. The online universe belongs to Facebook and Google — the rest of us are just living in it. A recent report from Parse.ly shows Facebook and Google each drive about 40% of traffic, with Yahoo in a distant third with less than 5%.

9. The process of selling Yahoo has “been a f—ing joke.” Most of the bidders haven’t been able to meet with Mayer and CFO Ken Goldman face to face.

10. KFC deleted a NSFW ad from Twitter after just one hour. The racy tweet, from KFC Australia, showed a woman and a man on a sofa: the man’s crotch area is blurred out, while the woman appears to be reaching into it.

