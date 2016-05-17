The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

BI StubHub is advertising on the 76ers’ jerseys next season.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. A top Wall Street analyst slammed Yahoo amid reports of Warren Buffett’s buyout interest. RBC Capital’s Mark Mahaney pointed to the growing duopoly of Facebook and Google in online advertising.

2. Facebook is going to start selling video ads on other companies’ websites. The social network announced on Monday it is extending its Facebook Audience Network to sell “in-stream” and “in-article” formats on third-party apps and sites across mobile and desktop.

3. The 76ers are the first NBA team to sell a jersey ad. Ads are coming to jerseys for the 2017-2018 season.

4. Get ready to start seeing ads in Google Image search. The search engine is launching its Shopping ads on Images in mobile, so you’ll start seeing a line of sponsored items when you search for a product.

5. The BBC has reportedly held talks to launch a British rival to Netflix. The publicly-funded British broadcaster has held talks with competitors, including ITV and NBC Universal, about collaborating to build the new service, according to reports.

6. The model from Calvin Klein’s “upskirt” ad responds to critics, saying: “I LOVE this photo.” The Danish actress and model Klara Kristin said the discussion around the ad “makes me think about how alienated and scared some people are to the female human body.”

7. Twitter is about to fix one of the most annoying parts of its product. The company will no longer include web links or photos in the 140-character limit for tweets, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Sarah Frier.

8. Nordstrom’s plunging sales confirm a troubling new trend among wealthy shoppers. Wealthy shoppers are reining in spending and are refusing to pay full price for anything.

9. More than half of top Vine influencers have left the platform. Engagement on Vine has also decreased by 12% in the last 28 weeks as influencers are moving to YouTube and Snapchat, Digiday reports.

10. An activist investor with a 10% stake in Pandora is pressuring the company to sell itself. In a letter addressed to Pandora’s board of directors filed on Monday, Corvex Management’s Keith Meister expresses concerns “the company has been unable to date to translate its great product into a great business with an attractive public market valuation.”

