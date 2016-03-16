The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google just turbo-charged one of its most important products. It is launching a new paid-for measurement platform for marketers dubbed the Google Analytics 360 Suite.

2. Here’s what ads in Facebook Messenger could look like. Jonathan Tzou, director of marketing at GSV Labs, took a screenshot of a promotion for Uber in his Messenger app.

3. Instagram is completely changing the way its app works and making it more like Facebook. It will start algorithmically ranking your photos, instead of showing them to you in reverse chronological order.

4. Lil Wayne said his debut Super Bowl ad was “the illest idea ever” and now he wants to do more commercials. He’s taken a new role in Samsung’s Galaxy S7 ad campaign.

5. This stunning chart shows how Donald Trump has dominated media coverage in the 2016 race. He earned nearly $2 billion in free advertising.

6. Apple is running an ad campaign for its Apple News app. Publishers have complained about getting too little traffic and measurement data from Apple News, Digiday reports.

7. Ad agency Wieden & Kennedy London is trialing limits to working hours. It is barring staff from organising meetings before 10am and after 4pm, Campaign reports.

8. WPP has hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations against JWT CEO. It comes after JWT Chief Communications Officer Erin Johnson last week filed a lawsuit alleging JWT CEO Gustavo Martinez, Wall Street Journal reports.

9. The UK Advertising Standards Authority has banned an ad for breathalyzers targeted at breastfeeding mothers. The complaint said it was irresponsible, The Guardian reports.

10. A #MovetoCanada recruitment campaign is targeting disillusioned Americans. Critical Mass has created MoveToCanadaEh.com after the search term “move to Canada” had spiked by 1,000 per cent, The Drum reports.

