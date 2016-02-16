The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. PepsiCo said it’s difficult to find “high-quality” places to advertise online. The big constraint on moving more to digital is “identifying high-quality properties to advertise on,” admitted chief financial officer Hugh Johnston.

2. Adidas had a great response to the people upset by its Valentine’s Instagram photo of a same-sex couple. The image has amassed more than 51,000 comments since it was posted.

3. The Grammys snuck an anti-streaming message into the show. Neil Portnow, the president of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which awards the Grammys explained that artists only earn “a small fraction of a penny” from streaming services.

4. HBO is coming after Netflix using its own battle plan. HBO intends to ramp up production, which will increase by 50% this year.

5. Beyoncé put Red Lobster back on the map. Red Lobster’s sales soared 33% on February 7, one day after Beyoncé released a new song that included a reference to the seafood chain.

6. Samsung aped YouTube ‘unboxing’ videos for its Galaxy S7 smartphone teaser campaign. The phone company’s “Seven Days of Unboxing” shows people give their thoughts about the product — without showing the new phone.

7. The BBC is about to announce a massive structural overhaul. It will axe the division between television and radio and will reshape to be more audience-led, reports the Telegraph.

8. Here’s how Budweiser teamed up with live music app Dice to reach UK college kids. To get their attention, Budweiser put on a series of free concerts, reports Digiday.

9. L’Oréal Paris UK has partnered with Helen Mirren to challenge old age perceptions. Mirren will put a new spin on the brand’s mission statement, with the tagline: “We’ve still got it. And we’re still worth it,” reports the Drum.

10. The biggest British broadband provider, BT, wrongly named the UK as the “country that invented the internet.” The US Department of Defence project in 1960s is widely credited with inventing the net, reports the BBC.

