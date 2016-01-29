The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook admitted it’s worried about ad blockers. The company highlighted ad blocking technologies as a significant risk factor in its annual 10-K filing.

2. James Murdoch is chairman of Sky again. He resigned from the position four years ago.

3. IBM acquired digital agency Resource/Ammirati.The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016, Adweek reports.

4. Gawker CEO Nick Denton thinks Facebook Instant Articles are better than “the ad tech mess.” He thinks that Facebook Instant Articles could soon start commanding higher ad rates than ad networks and exchanges.

5. Tumblr trolls hijacked Coca-Cola’s #GIFTheFeeling campaign. The tool provided fans with a series of templates and invited them to overlay “a feeling” on top of the images.

6. An up-and-coming beer is making its Superbowl debut to challenge Budweiser. The Shock Top ad will star actor and comedian T.J. Miller.

7. Wall Street is going crazy for Facebook after it crushed its Q4 earnings. Here’s what the analysts are saying.

8. Twitter held an internal pep rally meeting to pump up employees. CEO Jack Dorsey took to the stage on Thursday to rally the troops.

9. Facebook is shutting down Parse. It was Facebook’s tool for helping developers build and grow mobile apps.

10. Doritos tells us why it has had enough of its “Crash the Super Bowl” contest. For the past 10 years, the brand has run a contest which gives fans the chance to get their own advert played during the Super Bowl.

NOW WATCH: Chipotle will be giving out more free food to win back customers



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.