The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Stefan Rousseau / Press Association Images Boris Johnson led the campaign for Britain to leave the EU — which is having big affects on the ad industry.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. WPP CEO Martin Sorrell says Britain’s decision to vote to leave the EU has left him “very disappointed.” Sorrell laid out his immediate concerns about Brexit including the “resulting uncertainty” which will “slow decision-making.”

2. European advertising company stocks have been hurt after Brexit vote. WPP, Publicis Groupe, and Havas were among those that saw their stock price drop following the news that Britain will leave the EU.

3. IPG CEO Michael Roth says that volatility caused by Britain’s decision to vote to leave the EU “should normalize.” Roth said in a statement: “Longer-term, as long as open trade remains a priority, markets should normalize, and that’s the time-line we’re focused on.”

4. Ryanair has launched a promotion for people who “need a getaway” after the EU referendum result. An ad for the deal uses the famous “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil” monkeys and replaces them with UKIP leader Nigel Farage, former London Mayor Boris Johnson, and justice secretary Michael Gove.

5. YouTube is officially incorporating live-streaming capabilities into its mobile app. Previously live-streaming was not available in YouTube’s app, which has allowed Facebook and Twitter to get ahead on live-video.

6. Facebook now offers political bias training to its staff, COO Sheryl Sandberg announced. It follows allegations from former news “curators” at Facebook that the social media network has an anti-conservative bias.

7. Unilever has pledged to eradicate sexist female stereotyping from its ads. The company promised it will “advance portrayals of gender” across more than 400 of its brands – which include Knorr, Dove, Cif and Surf.

8. A German appeals court has ruled that Adblock Plus’ “Acceptable Ads List” business model is illegal. The court said that ad blocking itself wasn’t illegal, but that Adblock Plus asking companies to pay to appear on its whitelist is in breach of German unfair competition law. The case was brought by Business Insider parent company Axel Springer.

9. Martha Stewart told us how it felt to suddenly become a billionaire in a single day when Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia launched its IPO. “That was a great day,” the publishing and commerce entrepreneur said at Cannes.

10. Martha Stewart also explained what it was like to spend five months in jail. Stewart spent five months in jail for obstructing a federal securities investigation, where she spent time developing her skills in cookery and craft.

