The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Warren Buffet is entering the bidding war for Yahoo.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Advertisers love Snapchat’s priciest ad format — and that ought to worry its social media rivals. Snapchat has run more than 50 Sponsored Lenses campaigns in the seven months since launch.

2. How Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reinvented The Washington Post, the 140-year-old newspaper he bought for $250 million. In less than three years, its readership has exploded, and its content has become more suitable for the digital world.

3. 17 surprising products or services Google bans from advertising. Using Google’s AdWords policies, we gathered 17 products and services that Google thinks are too dangerous of deceptive to be shown to its users.

4. A Whole Foods executive says he’s tired of hearing one rumour about the brand. Whole Foods is opening a new, cheaper store called 365, but it won’t have a tattoo parlor.

5. Advertising veteran Sir John Hegarty reveals the secret to being more creative than your rivals. The BBH cofounder has three pieces of advice.

6. Google hired graffiti artists to paint some crazy designs on its building in Belgium. Google has paired up four artists with Google engineers to create a series of stunning designs, with plans to extend the efforts to its other data centres around the world.

7. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is getting in the bidding war for Yahoo. Buffett and Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert are part of a group that’s bidding for Yahoo’s internet assets.

8. This is how Hillary Clinton’s former political adviser plans to take over the ad industry. Mark Penn wants to create a more digitally-focused advertising group, made up of companies that do not overlap in function, using his private equity fund Stagwell Group LLC.

9. The real story behind McDonald’s mysterious “Gold Card.”How to get the ticket to unlimited free fast food that Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have in their wallets.

10. The Guardian’s former editor Alan Rusbridger has been forced out as chairman of the newspaper’s owner. In a letter to staff, Rusbridger explained that The Guardian CEO David Pemsel and current Guardian editor Kath Viner no longer wanted him to take up the role at The Scott Trust.

