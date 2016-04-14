The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Header bidding was the latest trend in ad tech designed to take on Google — now Google has effectively stamped it out. Google has begun testing of allowing third-party ad exchanges access to its Dynamic Allocation product.

2. Yahoo owns 3 “hidden assets” that could give it a surprisingly high price tag. SunTrust analyst Robert Peck argues that the valuations of three Yahoo-owned assets — Yahoo Japan royalties, patents, and real-estate property — are not well understood.

3. It’s kind of funny how Facebook praises the power of apps in one breath and predicts their irrelevancy in the next. While Facebook is dreaming of a future without apps, it is also reminding developers to buy its mobile-app install ads.

4. The brands cool teen girls love have one thing in common. Piper Jaffray’s latest teen report said that teen girls still love athleisure, and that the trend is “still on the rise.”

5. This ad agency is giving its employees a half-day vacation so they can sleep-in after “Game of Thrones.” +rehabstudio — a creative technology agency — is giving all its UK staff the morning off on April 24 because the season six premiere will air at 2 a.m. in the UK.

6. Millennials are changing the future of travel — here’s how travel companies are adapting. Expedia, the online travel company, has compiled data on the key lessons marketers can learn about how millennials travel.

7. The comedy singer behind the “Shia LaBeouf” viral video has made an amusing ad for Intel. Rob Cantor has created a new song for Intel about the web’s most-memorable funny videos.

8. Domino’s is introducing a “more shareable” pizza box design. Domino’s has given its packaging a radical overhaul, that sees the generic “brown box”replaced with red and blue boxes.

9. “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul paid his bills for 2 years with this extremely bizarre ad. The Juicy Fruit Gum commercial had no dialog, so it was sold to multiple countries.

10. Rousing ads are honouring retiring NBA star Kobe Bryant’s incredible career. AdAge has gathered some of the best tributes to the retiring basketball star.

