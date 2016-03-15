The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Apple News will soon get “native” ads that look like articles. The company revealed the new ad format in a developer specification document for Apple’s in-house mobile-advertising platform, which was updated in March.

2. IBM quietly built the world’s largest digital agency — here’s how it got there. IBM iX boasts more than 10,000 employees who work on creative, digital, and analytics.

3. Advertising boss Sir Martin Sorrell’s $100 million pay deal is “preposterous,” according to an activist group. Sorrell’s 2015 pay deal, has been criticised by ShareAction.

4. Kylie Jenner revealed her first Puma ad campaign. In it, she advertises a new style of sneaker: “The Fierce.”

5. 7-Eleven has a ridiculous promotion for Slurpee fans. 7-Eleven is letting customers bring their own cups from home to fill with Slurpees for a two-day promotion.

6. Sir Martin Sorrell says gap years before university are “wasted” time. Sorrell spent his year off before university selling radio and TV sets in an electronics store in north-west London.

7. The New Day newspaper was given away for free in parts of London, Leeds, and Manchester on Monday. The UK newspaper has been struggling to hit sales targets since its launch two weeks ago.

8. Millennials love these 10 brands. As the generation matures, researchers are learning more about its needs and wants.

9. How the Second World War led to the creation of the world’s first sexist chocolate bar. Had it not been not been for associations with the war, the Yorkie bar would have been called “Rations.”

10. Brands aren’t spending enough on ads, AdAge reports. A study from research group ARF found US advertisers should be spending $31 billion more on media this year than they actually are.

