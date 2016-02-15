The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo is ditching a plan that caused turmoil within Tumblr. A representative acknowledged that it’s now unwinding the sales-team integrations that were put in place last year.

2. The most valuable celebrity endorsement in history might not be enough to save Budweiser. From 2004 to 2013, per capita Budweiser consumption, fell from more than 30 cans a year to just 18 cans.

3. Coca-Cola and Pepsi are depending on “the marketing trick of the century” to save business. In the next few years, bottled water will likely overtake carbonated drinks sales.

4. Inside the world’s eight best advertising campaigns of 2015. The Gunn Report recently produced its list of the most successful advertising campaigns of 2015, along with insights into each.

5. Kanye West removed the download link for his new album and made it a Tidal exclusive. West finally released his new album, “The Life of Pablo,” early Sunday morning.

6. Instagram and Pinterest are killing Gap, Abercrombie, & J. Crew. When young people buy clothing or shoes they want to be able to showcase purchases on social media.

7. Alcohol brands are struggling to attract the millennial Brat Pack. Millennials have proved to be a different, often elusive kind of consumer, requiring new strategies of seduction.

8. Drake might be coming out with his own brand of whiskey. In a post to Instagram this weekend, he revealed that new brand, Virginia Black Whiskey, is set to debut soon.

9. Inside Great Big Story, CNN’s attempt to out-BuzzFeed BuzzFeed. Great Big Story launched in October as an independent subsidiary of CNN, reports Digiday.

10. Apple Music just notched up over 11 million subscribers. Apple has also now amassed 782 million iCloud users who between them are uploading billions of photos each week, reports The Drum.

