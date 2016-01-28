The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The world’s biggest advertising company spent a whopping $4 billion with Google last year. WPP also spent $1 billion with Facebook.

2. Facebook just admitted that it’s going after Twitter. It wants to invest more in real-time sharing.

3. The Weather Company CEO says Marissa Mayer can still turn around Yahoo with a great product. David Kenny is a former Yahoo board member.

4. Amazon is splashing out on its first-ever Super Bowl commercial. The e-commerce giant released a teaser starring actor Alec Baldwin and former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

5. Facebook put the brakes on spending at the end of the year. The spending discipline helped the company post in $1.5 billion in net income in its fourth quarter.

6. Almost a quarter of Unilever’s $8 billion ad budget is now spent on digital. That figure is up four percentage points on the 20% it spent on digital in 2014.

7. Facebook finally gave us a real idea how close it’s getting to YouTube. It announced that people watch 100 million hours of video a day.

8. The week-old ad blocking browser built by the ex-CEO of Mozilla is already making enemies. Brave blocks online adverts by default, and then replaces them with its own.

9. Bernie Sanders is using Snapchat to try to win over young voters. The drive features a Snapchat geofilter, which asks “Are you ready to feel the Bern?”

10. Kendall Jenner has turned her back on Victoria’s Secret. She isn’t loyal to any underwear brand any more.

