The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. Snapchat is shutting down its Lens Store after just 2 months to focus on its ad business. Snapchat also sells Sponsored Lenses to advertisers, which allow users to use certain limited-time Lenses for free.

2. Netflix just launched in 130 more countries. Shares of Netflix rose by nearly 6% on Tuesday after CEO Reed Hastings announced the new markets.

3. After internet outcry, ‘Star Wars’ Monopoly will include a Rey piece. People were furious after one of the central heroes of the latest movie was left out of the board game.

4. Yahoo is getting ready to lay off at least 10% of its workforce. Sources said Yahoo’s headcount will be cut by more than a thousand employees.

5. It looks like Google gave $6 million in free advertising to the Church of Scientology. Google provides free advertising for some non-profit organisations and charities.

6. How Apple makes their Geniuses always seem so happy and helpful

. We spoke with Carmine Gallo, an expert on Apple’s employee training to learn more about the secrets behind the brand’s unique customer service.

7. These 15 celebrities modelled for Abercrombie & Fitch ads before they were famous

. Back in its heyday the brand was a go-to destination for teens with its preppy apparel and racy ads.

8. This is why ESPN let its commentators tweet Domino’s ads. Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen both tweeted about Domino’s pizza without any indication that they were sponsored, reports The Wall Street Journal.

9. Here’s why Time Inc.’s video hub The Daily Cut has not been a roaring success. Expecting people to come straight to a new video portal is out of touch with viewers, Digiday suggests.

10. Microsoft will no longer bother with Internet Explorer. The Drum reports that Microsoft will instead focus on its new Edge software.

