The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. Insiders say what’s going on inside $11 billion Pinterest — and it’s not all good. One Silicon Valley figure fears Pinterest is “moving too slow.”

2. One of the oldest diet companies in America is thriving without organic food or going carb-free. On the surface, Jenny Craig isn’t sleek, but the company says it has seen a 25% boost in memberships over the past year

3. Chick-fil-A has made 8 major changes in the past year to stay ahead of KFC. Chick-fil-A is the top fried-chicken chain in the US.

4. Here’s what publishers are doing to keep up with increasing mobile media consumption. In June, mobile accounted for two out of every three minutes spent consuming digital media in the US.

5. This is how Facebook’s design team organizes its critique meetings so nobody gets offended and everyone has clear goals. Tanner Christensen, product designer at Facebook, reflects on the practice of design critique.

6. Apple News is not off to a great start. The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple has been underestimating its user base, and passing this false information on to publishers.

7. Twitter is going to start making it easier for brands to advertise using fan tweets. Twitter is developing an ad product that puts tweets from normal users into brands’ ad campaigns, Digiday reports.

8. The BBC is deciding which parts of its news coverage to cut. The head of BBC News had admitted that it cannot afford to do everything, the BBC reported.

9. Forbes accidentally sent its readers malware. After its readers were asked to turn off ad blockers on entry to the site, the visitors were infected with ‘pop-under malware,” Engadget reports.

10. Derek Zoolander stars in Fiat’s new advert. Ben Stiller stars in a new ad for the 2016 Fiat 500X subcompact crossover, Ad Age reports.

