The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. AOL may ditch its brand name. There’s a disconnect between the parent company and all the brands that are part of it, according to chief marketing officer Allie Kline.

2. Advertising company Publicis Groupe is launching a fund that will invest tens of millions of dollars in 90 startups. Publicis is calling upon clients, partners, and media companies to match each investment.

3. These are the 20 most valuable brands ever acquired. From Kraft Foods to Boots.

4. Meet the 26-year-old entrepreneurs using Instagram to build an art empire from scratch. They have an online network of young, international buyers from Hong Kong, the Middle East, and the US.

5. The rise of Satya Nadella, the game-changing CEO of Microsoft. When Satya Nadella first took the reins as Microsoft CEO in February 2014, the company was losing steam fast — here’s how he’s building momentum at the company.

6. Microsoft’s “last Lumia” could be launching soon. The company is thought to be planning to abandon the device name this year.

7. A Netflix exec bashes the viewer numbers NBC revealed for Netflix shows as “remarkably inaccurate.” NBC Universal research executive Alan Wurtzel caused a stir when he he revealed Netflix ratings numbers for certain shows.

8. How the “Billions” creators shadowed hedge funds and attorneys to make the most anticipated show of 2016. This mix of authentic financial backdrop and titillating subplots defines the allure of “Billions.”

9. Fewer than half of consumers are happy swap data for deals. Only 47% of people said it is OK for grocery stores to sell data on their consumers to third parties in exchange for discounts, according to AdAge.

10. Facebook is slashing the cost of its brand-content matchmaking program. The minimum commitment for Anthology will drop from “several” million dollars to $1 million, reports Digiday.

