The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Coca-Cola Coca-Cola posted this map of Russia, which includes Crimea, to social network VK.

1. Coca-Cola has managed to upset both Russia and Ukraine with a social media blunder. The company decided to first include an image of the disputed territory of Crimea in its New Year message posted to social network VK, before then erasing it.

2. YouTube might spend more on content than Netflix. With a budget of $5 billion in 2016, Netflix is expected to spend more on content in 2016 than HBO, Amazon, Hulu, and Showtime combined — but YouTube is paying back around $5 billion to its content creators, according to Evercore ISI analyst Ken Sena.

3.Advertising company WPP’s media-buying arm GroupM has announced a partnership with multi-channel network (MCN) Fullscreen called “Playa.”The two companies describe the deal as an “influencer marketing partnership,” that will give GroupM clients first access to creators across YouTube, Instagram, Vine, Snapchat, and other online properties.

4. Publicis CEO explains why startups in the US and Israel crush Europe. Maurice Lévy at down with long-time friend and Gilt Groupe founder Kevin Ryan to talk about the advertising landscape in the digital world.

5. Snapchat is figuring out a move into ad tech. The photo and video messaging platform is in discussions with ad tech companies and advertising agencies about significantly ramping up its ad sales business.

6. Dolce & Gabbana is catering to a soon-to-be $484 billion market most retailers ignore. Dolce & Gabbana is debuting a line with abayas and hijabs, a first for the brand.

7. Twitter may soon ditch its 140-character limit and allow 10,000 character posts. The expanded-tweets are likely to appear the same as they do now, but there will probably be signs that indicate there’s more content for users to click on.

8. Oracle is acquiring web tracking company AddThis for around $200 million. AddThis tracks around 1.9 billion unique users across the web every single month.

9. Protein World sparked protests with its billboards — now it’s launching TV ads. The short video features lots of bikini- wearing female models exercising on a beach, with the slogan “New Year, New You.”

10. Turner Broadcasting wants to transform commercial breaks into 3-minute-long native ads. The owner of CNN and TNT has a plan to transform its commercial breaks to make them more like its programming.

