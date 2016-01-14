The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Apple looks to be following Microsoft out of the advertising business. Apple reportedly scaling back its direct sales involvement with iAd.

2. Twitter shares have crashed to an all time low. The stock has dropped on every trading day in 2016.

2. These are the 10 most marketable music artists in the world right now. From Taylor Swift to Nicki Minaj.

3. This Super Bowl advertiser tells us why it is a “no-brainer” to spend $5 million on one 30-second ad slot. Wix has teamed up with DreamWorks for its big game ad.

4. Axe is dropping its bro advertising in favour of a more modern take on masculinity. Axe wants to “explode” the idea of masculinity and male attractiveness.

5. HBO’s parent company may be up for grabs — here’s who could buy it. Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes has hinted that the company might be up for sale.

6. A new report shows that ESPN is in trouble for 2 big reasons. More than half of cable subscribers would be happy to drop ESPN to save $8 a month.

7. Chipotle plans to win back customers with a new marketing campaign. The chain is looking to regain consumers after its recent E. coli and norovirus outbreaks, reports the Wall Street Journal.

8. Al Jazeera will shut down its US news network. The channel only launched in 2013, reports the Wall Street Journal.

9. Mediacom has begun webcams to measure emotional reactions to ads, Digiday reports. Mediacom’s clients include Coca-Cola, P&G, GSK, Sony Mobile and Shell.

10. CBS wants to get big-name advertisers into podcasts, according to Digiday. So far it has had brands like Dunkin’ Doughnuts and DraftKings advertising on its podcasts.

