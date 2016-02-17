The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

CBS Behind the scenes of Lady Gaga’s technology-filled Bowie tribute

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Trinity Mirror Group’s strategy director says The Mirror newspaper owner is “moving out of toddler stage” when it comes to digital. Piers North also hinted that the publisher is about to unveil its ad blocking antidote.

2. Yahoo has pulled the plug on its Google-like research group. Yahoo just announced a reorganization that will move most of the researchers from its Yahoo Labs unit into its product teams.

3. Google’s think tank has become its own company called Jigsaw. Google parent company Alphabet is spinning off what used to be its “Ideas” division into a new subsidiary.

4. Amazon is reportedly preparing its own private-label clothing line. Amazon has been ramping up hiring for its fashion team recently.

5. Israeli website-building company Wix.com just became Manchester City FC’s latest sponsor. Wix.com has signed a global partnership with City Football Group, which owns Manchester City, New York City, and Melbourne City football clubs.

6. New York City’s Museum of Sex is rebranding. It hopes the new look will help move it past misconceptions that it is merely a “novelty or repository for pornography.”

7. Los Angeles has unveiled a logo for its 2024 Olympics bid. The logo is a figure of a soaring angel with outstretched arms and legs, and the city’s slogan for the bid is “Follow the Sun.”

8. This is the tech Intel used to turn Lady Gaga into David Bowie for the Grammys. Intel showcased the tech in an ad that aired immediately after her performance.

9. Media agency Carat has claimed responsibility for a tweet posted by Virgin Australia that told rapper Kanye West to “EAD [eat a d—] you douche,” Mumbrella reports. Carat Australia tweeted: “Carat Australia apologises for a recent Tweet that we mistakenly posted on Virgin Australia’s account. We regret any damage possibly caused.”

10. Walmart has pulled its $900 million media account from Mediavest, AdAge reports. It’s yet another big loss for holding company Publicis Groupe.

