The 10 Most Important Companies In Cloud Computing

In just a few short years, cloud computing has become a tech that affects everyone’s daily lives.



Our personal files are stored in the cloud. We maintain our friendships via apps in the cloud. Mobile phones and tablets run powerful apps via the cloud, giving rise to new devices like tablets, and killing off others, like the netbook and, perhaps one day, the PC.

IT departments went from distrusting the cloud to allocating billions of dollars to spend on using it. Instead of buying every app and server they need, they will rent them.

But none of this is happening on its own. It’s all being figured out right now by the companies building clouds.

