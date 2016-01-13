The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Business Insider BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Microsoft signed a big deal that shows there’s still plenty of life left in MSN yet. It just announced a multi-year deal with Taboola.

2. Despite layoff plans, Yahoo is still hiring like crazy. In the last two weeks, the company as already posted 84 new job openings.

3. BuzzFeed broke UK native advertising rules. An advertorial for fabric dye brand Dylon was not labelled prominently enough as an ad.

4. Cadbury Creme Egg sales plummeted after the brand changed its recipe. The change in chocolate has led to Creme Egg sales dropping by more than $8 million.

5. Here’s what publishers are doing to keep up with increasing mobile media consumption. In June, mobile accounted for two out of every three minutes spent consuming digital media in the US.

6. These are the 10 most shared Super Bowl ads of all time. Volkswagen’s “The Force” advert from 2011 is the most popular, according to data from video ad tech company Unruly.

7. One huge reason Google just created a new virtual reality group. Google is increasing its focus on virtual reality products like Google Cardboard.

8. This ad inspired 2.8 million women to do more exercise. “This Girl Can” was funded by the UK government’s non-departmental public sports council, Sport England.

9. Heineken’s latest ad says you’ll get more girls if you drink less beer. The campaign is called “Moderate Drinkers Wanted.”

10. The NFL may share Thursday Night Football between various networks. The NFL suggests the option in its latest offer sheet, The Wall Street Journal reports.

