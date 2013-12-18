Here Are 10 Stocks Everyone Was Googling In 2013

Google has released its annual “zeitgeist” report showing what the world was searching for in 2013.

In terms of stocks, Google picked out the 10 biggest trending topics — searches with the largest increase in search volume since last year.

From Twitter’s IPO to “activist investor” ego battles, these 10 companies had some of the biggest market stories of 2013.

Now we know what people are searching for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.