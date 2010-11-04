10 Most Followed People On Twitter Who Aren't Celebrities

Photo: Dragoncon2009 via flickr
It is no surprise that Lady Gaga is the most followed person on Twitter with 6,899,719 followers.She is the self-proclaimed fame monster.
But what about the regular people on Twitter? Who is following them?
The Listorious 140 lists the most followed people on Twitter, celebs and non celebs.
Take a look at 10 people you may not know who have over one million Twitter followers.
Twitter name: @stevenbjohnson
Who he is: Steven Berlin Johnson is the author of seven books and co-founder of three websites. He also has a blog where he discusses pop culture and innovation.
Why people follow him: A great source for tech and social media news.
Typical tweet: This is why I love the Web RT @slowhunch @stevenbjohnson 's book inspires a new web app: www.slowhunch.com more at: goo.gl/ZJkw #goodideas
Twitter name: @Sockamillion
Who he is: Sockington is Jason Scott's cat. Scott is a computer historian in Waltham, MA who's cat Sockington was up always up to no good. Scott decided to make a Twitter account for Sockington's 'thoughts,' and his feed became increasingly popular.
Why people follow him: Comic relief.
Typical tweet: up on couch backrest walking walking TURN walking walking TURN walking walking AND I DO MY LITTLE TURN ON THE CATWALK on the catwalk yeah
Twitter name: @adventuregirl
Who she is: Stefanie Michaels, known to many as Adventure Girl, started out as a model for upscale swimwear companies who eventually launched her own promotional business SMC Productions. Her business took her around the country and she started a website with a journal of her travels. Her popularity grew as a travel expert and she now has a book, her own website, and was named 'America's Tweetheart,' by Vanity Fair in February 2010.
Why people follow her: Lots of shout outs and occasional travel news.
Typical tweet: Learning Japanese 4 my Japan trip I'm inviting U all on soon! How do U say 'I am blonde' ? Like this 私はブロンドです
Twitter name: @dooce
Who she is: Heather Armstrong launched dooce.com in 2001 to talk about pop culture and her life as a single woman in LA. After being fired from her full time job because she wrote about it on dooce.com, her website became her focus. Armstrong and her husband now run enough ads on their website to support her family. She blogs about being a wife and mother of two.
Why people follow her: People can relate to her tweets.
Typical tweet: There's a plumber, an electrician, and a boiler person in my house right now. I'm pretending this is the beginning of a bar joke.
Twitter name: @jack
Who he is: Jack Dorsey is one of the co-founders of Twitter, and current chairman. His most recent startup is Square, a mobile payment system which allows people to accept credit card payments on the iPhone.
Why people follow him: Tech and media news from one of the brains behind Twitter.
Typical tweet: A new preventative health sensor, @bodymedia: http://j.mp/d1xGoF The graphs are beautiful.
Twitter name: @Veronica
Who she is: Veronica Belmont is an expert in social media and an avid video gamer who hosts tech centric videos out of San Francisco. She is currently working on a monthly interactive magazine, Qore.
Why people follow her: She's a girl who loves video games.
Typical tweet: There's a new landing page for my Sony videos for @HowdiniGuru. Also, my hair is huuuuuge! www.sonystyle.com/VeronicaBelmont :P
Twitter name: @zappos
Who he is: Tony Hsieh is the CEO of Zappos.com. Hsieh also wrote the book Delivering Happiness, which discusses how he successfully runs Zappos.com which made Forbes' 'Best Companies to Work For,' list in 2009.
Why people follow him: Hsieh tweets tips for a happy work place.
Typical tweet: Study shows happy employees are good for business. Inc Magazine article: http://bit.ly/9GYQxb
Twitter Name: @biz
Who he is: Biz Stone is one of the co-founders of Twitter. Stone has published two books on social media and has a blog.
Why people follow him: An expert source of social media news.
Typical tweet: 'The New York Times Has More Twitter Followers Than Print Subscribers' http://read.bi/aMQRjD
Twitter name: @shitmydadsays
Who he is: Justin Halpern is a 29-year-old who lives with his 74-year-old retired dad. Halpern started his Twitter page dedicated to ridiculous things his father said throughout the day. His Twitter has now inspired a book entitled Sh*t My Dad Says and the television series $#*! My Dad Says on CBS.
Why people follow him: Extremely funny.
Typical tweet: 'I didn't say you were ugly. I said your girlfriend is better looking than you, and standing next to her, you look ugly.'
Twitter name: @mashable
Who he is: Pete Cashmore is the founder and CEO of mashable.com. Mashable's home is in Scotland and focuses on news on social networks and new websites.
Why people follow him: The latest news on networks and websites.
Typical tweet: Google Gives Local Businesses an Advertising Boost - http://on.mash.to/cIB394
