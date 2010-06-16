The 10 World Cup Players Worth More Than $25 Million

Gregory White
ronaldo crying soccer

The World Cup is happening right now in South Africa and with so many players from 32 different countries it’s a bit difficult to keep track of who is quality and who is not.

We’ve picked 10 of the top players from the tournament who have been bought and sold for massive transfer fees in the last few years.

For those not in on the soccer lingo, a transfer fee is the price a club pays to purchase a player from another club (this includes an approximately 15% fee for agents, which inflates the market and makes agents pursue more and more transfers).

If we’ve missed any notable players in the tournament who have transfer fees higher than some on this list, feel free to let us know in the comments.

Diego Forlan - Uruguay - Forward

Price: $25.7 million

Buyer: Athletico Madrid

Seller: Villareal

Source: Wikipedia

Thierry Henry - France - Forward

Price: $29.4 million

Buyer: Barcelona

Seller: Arsenal

Source: Wikimedia

Arjen Robben - Netherlands - Winger

Price: $30.6 million

Buyer: Bayern Munich

Seller: Real Madrid

Source: Wikipedia

Didier Drogba - Ivory Coast- Forward

Price: $35.4 million

Buyer: Chelsea FC

Seller: Marseille

Source: Wikipedia

Fernando Torres - Spain - Forward

Price: $36.7 million

Buyer: Liverpool

Seller: Athletico Madrid

Source: Wikipedia

Wayne Rooney - England - Forward

Price: $37.7 million

Buyer: Manchester United

Seller: Everton FC

Source: Wikipedia

Gianluigi Buffon - Italy - Goalkeeper

Price: $48.1 million

Buyer: Juventus

Seller: Parma

Source: Wikipedia

David Villa - Spain - Forward

Price: $49 million

Buyer: Barcelona

Seller: Valencia

Source: Wikipedia

Kaka - Brazil - Midfielder

Price: $101 million

Buyer: Real Madrid

Seller: AC Milan

Source: Wikipedia

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal - Midfielder

Price: $118 million

Buyer: Real Madrid

Seller: Manchester United

Source: Wikipedia

