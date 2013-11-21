The 10 Most Expensive Streets In The World

Whether they boast a stellar view, excellent weather, or proximity to top shopping and dining, for years certain streets around the world have consistently attracted the globe’s wealthiest people.
As part of their recent Billionaire Census, international wealth intelligence firm Wealth-X evaluated average property prices to find the most expensive streets in the world.
According to their census, the world’s billionaires hold an average of $US78 million worth of real estate. Keep reading to see the streets they choose to call home.
Romazzino Hill and its surrounding neighbourhood have been a playground for billionaires since the 1960s. In 2012, Italian industrialist Carlo de Benedetti sold his Villa Rocky Ram for a cool $US148 million.
Average price per square meter: $US32,900
Who lives here: Saudi Arabian politician Ahmed Zaki Yamani, Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, royal family of Qatar
Source: Billionaire and Wealth-X
Many of the mansions on this stone street have swimming pools, landscaped gardens, and stunning views of the nearby Lake Geneva and United Nations buildings. Five properties on Chemin de Ruth sold for more than $US13 million between 2008 and 2010.
Average price per square meter: $37,000
Who lives here: the Peugeot family, former French tennis player Henri Leconte, former French alpine skier Jean-Claude Killy
Source: Billionaire and Wealth-X
Paterson Hill is a calm residential cul-de-sac close to the Orchard Road Shopping Belt, known for its designer stores and Michelin-starred restaurants. The most expensive apartment building on this glitzy street is the Marq, which has a unit designed entirely by Hermes.
Average price per square meter: $42,500
Who lives here: Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, former Miss Singapore Rachel Kum
Source: Billionaire and Wealth-X
Situated along the Mediterranean Côte d'Azur, the exclusive Cap Ferrat peninsula is the world's most expensive non-urban location. This street in particular is home to a number of sprawling beachfront villas.
Average price per square meter: $79,000
Who lives here: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Paul Allen, Charlie Chaplin (before his death in 1977)
Source: Billionaire and Wealth-X
Though its most famous residents may be Will and Kate, this quiet tree-lined street is also where many embassies are located, including those from France, Russia, and Japan. It's known as London's 'billionaires' row' for a reason.
Average price per square meter: $107,000
Who lives here: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (and Prince George), Lakshmi Mittal, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, Bernie Ecclestone's daughter Tamara
Source: Billionaire and Wealth-X
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.