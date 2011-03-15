The 10 Most Expensive Streets In The World

Photo: Google Maps

At the heart of the famously overpriced Hong Kong housing market, Severn Road is once again the most expensive street in the world, according to Financial News.One square meter of real estate in Severn Road goes for $78,200.



Paris’ Avenue Montaigne fell off the radar this year only to make room for Quai Anatole, also in the French capital.

Meanwhile Monaco’s ritzy Avenue Princesse Grace, which has seen prices increase over last year, is still a fraction of its world-beating 2009 prices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.