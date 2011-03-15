The 10 Most Expensive Streets In The World

Photo: Google Maps
At the heart of the famously overpriced Hong Kong housing market, Severn Road is once again the most expensive street in the world, according to Financial News.One square meter of real estate in Severn Road goes for $78,200.
Paris’ Avenue Montaigne fell off the radar this year only to make room for Quai Anatole, also in the French capital.
Meanwhile Monaco’s ritzy Avenue Princesse Grace, which has seen prices increase over last year, is still a fraction of its world-beating 2009 prices.
Top price: $18,000 per square meter
Price change since 2009: -30%
A statue of Friedrich Engels marks the beginning of Ostozhenka Street which is part of Moscow's Golden Mile. The street is known for pre-Revolutionary architecture and newer constructions in the neighbourhood have been designed to blend in.
Data compiled by Financial News, converted from euros.
Top price: $20,900 per square meter
Price change since 2009: -5%
The $52 million sale of Villa Veneto has been Wolseley Road's most expensive sale. Owned by some of Australia's richest businessmen, many of these homes have stunning views of the Sydney Harbor.
Data compiled by Financial News, converted from euros.
Top price: $23,700 per square meter
Price change since 2009: -35%
Some of the richest Italian's and Russian billionaires like reportedly have vacation homes at Porto Cervo, an Italian sea-side resort. The Via Romazzino is supposed to be the poshest part of Porto Cervo.
Data compiled by Financial News, converted from euros.
Top price: $43,000 per square meter
Price change since 2009: -2%
Rue Bellot first made the top 10 list in 2010 and its prices have slipped since. Prices have been pushed up by rising demand for homes and fewer sales.
Data compiled by Financial News, converted from euros.
Top price: $44,600 per square meter
Price change since 2009: (new)
With gorgeous neo-classical architecture and views of the River Seine Paris' Quai Anatole makes its first appearance on the list.
Data compiled by Financial News, converted from euros.
Top price: $62,700 per square meter
Price change since 2009: -4%
New York's Fifth Ave which tied for the second spot on last year's list has dropped to fourth position this year. It's still home to some of the most expensive real-estate and boutiques in the world though.
Data compiled by Financial News, converted from euros.
Top price: $62,700 per square meter
Price change since 2009: +5%
Prices of the 15 homes on Nice's Chemin de Saint-Hospice have gone up since 2010. It tied for fourth position this year after having dropped to 5th position last year down from the second spot in 2009.
Data compiled by Financial News, converted from euros.
Top price: $69,700 per square meter
Price change since 2009: +2%
Prices on Monaco's Avenue Princesse Grace have dropped significantly from the $120,000 it demanded in 2009. While its rank and rates are up from 2010 and it still makes the top 10 list, there has been a lack of demand for real-estate in the area.
Data compiled by Financial News, converted from euros.
Top price: $76,600 per square meter
Price change since 2009: +2%
Kensington Palace Gardens often called Billionaire's Row held the same spot in 2010. The street houses many embassies and billionaire's like Lakshmi Mittal and hedge fund manager Noam Gottesman have homes there. Data compiled by Financial News, converted from euros.
Top price: $78,200 per square meter
Price change since 2009: +9%
Having ranked 8th in 2009, Severn Road has held the top spot since 2010. It's rates fell 72% during the recession but the wealthiest residents in Mainland China have driven up prices there.
Data compiled by Financial News, converted from euros.
