Chinese Artists Dominate List Of 10 Most Expensive Paintings Sold Last Year

Despite an ailing world economy, the global art market in 2011 experienced its best year ever recorded — with a 15% increase in revenue — according to a report by the French research company Artprice.



The year’s highest bid for an artwork was lower than the previous year’s $95 million bid for a Picasso (the world record for a work of art), but the sum is nevertheless impressive.

Two post-war artists — the Pop icons Roy Lichtensein and Andy Warhol — were among the top 10 this year, in a list filled with Modern artists. And the top two, both by Chinese artists and sold in China, suggest that the country is becoming the new bellwether of the global art market.

