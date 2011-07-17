10 Absurdly Expensive, Four-Figure iPhone Apps

Alyson Shontell
A lot of new apps have come out since we named the most expensive iPhone apps last year.We worked with Mobclix/Velti, a mobile ad exchange network, to update the list.

We were surprised to find iPhone apps are more expensive than iPad apps. Last year, only one app cost $999.99.

Now there are 10 four-figure apps.

Intuition Control Solo WolfVision - $999.99

Description: An app that helps control WolfVision visualizers, i.e. video conferencing controls. Images from video conferences can also be saved, stored and emailed.

Release Date: Aug 7, 2010

Genre: Utilities

Seller: SPEL, a.s.

QSFFStats - $999.99

Description: An app for flag football that helps keep track of stats for all leagues.

Release Date: June 16, 2011

Genre: Sports

Seller: Brad Cummings

Agro - $999.99

Description: 'Agro App allows agronomists to create and email paddock/field inspection reports while on farm, have it distributed there and then. Eliminating trips to the office to type up reports.'

Release Date: May 27, 2011

Genre: Productivity

Seller: Ezi App

SongBook DS

Description: The app is still being sold but the maker warns new customers not to buy it. A new, cheaper version of the app, SongBook '11 UPNP has replaced it and costs just $25.

Both apps let you control multiple networked music players at once from a touchscreen device.

Release Date: June 8, 2011

Genre: Music

Seller: Bookshelf Apps Limited

CTC - $999.99

Description: 'A digital charge capturing solution for doctors.'

Release Date: May 3, 2011

Genre: Medical

Seller: KKIT Creations LLC

iVIP Black - $999.99

Description: 'The Millionaire's App; iVIP members can geo-locate iVIP partner venues and receive extra-special experiences through surprise gifts, welcome packages, complimentary room upgrades, exclusive rates, priority access, and other unique privileges.'

Release Date: Jan 26, 2011

Genre: Lifestyle

Seller: iVIP Ltd.

Mortgage Pro Enterprise - $999.99

Description: 'Instant mortgage comparison app with one-click submission to selected banks.'

Release Date: Feb 24, 2011

Genre: Finance

Seller: SINO Dynamic Solutions Limited

BarMax CA - $999.99

Description: 1,471 MBE questions and 100+ essay exams to help law students study for the New York bar exam. Created by iPhone developers and Harvard lawyers.

Release Date: June 27, 2011

Genre: Education

Seller: BarMax LLC

BarMax NY - $999.99

Description: 1,371 MBE questions and 100 essay exams to help law students study for the New York bar exam. Created by iPhone developers and Harvard lawyers.

Release Date: June 16, 2011

Genre: Education

Seller: BarMax LLC

MobiGage NDI - $999.99

Description: 'Metrology iPhone application used for the inspection of manufactured parts and assemblies. '

Release Date: Feb 17, 2010

Genre: Business

Seller: Titansan Engineering Inc.

