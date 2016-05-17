Here are the 10 most expensive classic cars sold at auction in Monaco last weekend

RM Sotheby’s and Bonhams saw impressive results at classic car auctions held concurrent to the prestigious
Historic Grand Prix of Monaco this weekend.
The event, which takes place two weeks before the actual Formula One race is run on the infamous circuit, is a parade of beautiful sheet metal, as otherwise impossible matchups of cars from across many eras of racing compete.
The sights and sounds are hard to find anywhere else — the circuit is one of the most loved and feared in the world for its collection of tight turns in the narrow, unforgiving streets of Monaco.
Some of the races are journeys into the golden ages of motor sport.
At the auctions, results were somewhat varied. Some big headliners — like a very rare Ferrari 275 GTB/4 NART Spyder — failed to sell, while other cars soared.
For example, a 1995 Lamborghini Diablo SE30 Jota set a record for the model when the hammer dropped at €672,000 (~$760,000), while a 2004 Aston Martin DB AR1 sold for a record €336,000 (~$380,000).
Here are the ten highest prices seen at RM Sotheby’s and Bonhams in Monaco this weekend.
