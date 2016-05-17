Here are the 10 most expensive classic cars sold at auction in Monaco last weekend

Bonhams This Ferrari 288 GTO sold for $2.06 million in Monaco this weekend.

RM Sotheby’s and Bonhams saw impressive results at classic car auctions held concurrent to the prestigious

Historic Grand Prix of Monaco this weekend.

The event, which takes place two weeks before the actual Formula One race is run on the infamous circuit, is a parade of beautiful sheet metal, as otherwise impossible matchups of cars from across many eras of racing compete.

The sights and sounds are hard to find anywhere else — the circuit is one of the most loved and feared in the world for its collection of tight turns in the narrow, unforgiving streets of Monaco.

Some of the races are journeys into the golden ages of motor sport.



At the auctions, results were somewhat varied. Some big headliners — like a very rare Ferrari 275 GTB/4 NART Spyder — failed to sell, while other cars soared.

For example, a 1995 Lamborghini Diablo SE30 Jota set a record for the model when the hammer dropped at €672,000 (~$760,000), while a 2004 Aston Martin DB AR1 sold for a record €336,000 (~$380,000).

Here are the ten highest prices seen at RM Sotheby’s and Bonhams in Monaco this weekend.

10. 1925 Bugatti Type 35 Grand Prix Two-Seater -- $1.2 million Bonhams 9. 1991-1992 Benetton-Ford B191/191B Formula One -- $ 1.2 million (tie with 10) Bonhams 8. 1952 Ferrari 212 Inter Cabriolet -- $1.33 million RM Sotheby's 7. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing -- $1.4 million RM Sotheby's 6. 1948 Tucker 48 -- $1.47 million RM Sotheby's 5. 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS -- $2.03 million RM Sotheby's 4. 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO Coupe -- $2.06 million Bonhams 3. 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Evolution -- $3.14 million RM Sothebys 2. 1953 Jaguar XK120C 'C-Type' Two-seat Roadster -- $8.22 million Bonhams 1. 1951 Ferrari 340 America Barchetta -- $8.24 million RM Sotheby's

